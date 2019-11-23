Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Alison McBlain died in hospital on Thursday

Police investigating the death of a woman hit by a car that "deliberately mounted" a pavement have released the names of two men they want to speak to.

Alison McBlain, 36, was hit by a Fiat Punto on Whalley Banks, Blackburn, at about 19:45 GMT on Tuesday. She died in hospital on Thursday.

A 26-year-old man from Blackburn suffered minor injuries.

Lancashire Police said officers wanted to speak to Kaylib Connolly, 18, and Dean Qayum, 20, both from the town.

Three people arrested earlier by police remain in custody.

Image caption Police say the car was driven deliberately at the pedestrians near Pearson Street

A spokesperson for the force said detectives believed "a Fiat Punto Grande deliberately mounted the pavement" before the crash.

The driver failed to stop and the car was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street with significant damage.

Attempts had been made to set the vehicle on fire, the spokesperson added.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said he believed the suspects may be in hiding.

"I would warn anyone who is protecting them or helping to hide them, that we will identify this during our investigation and they will also be arrested and prosecuted," he said.