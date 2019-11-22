Image copyright Google Image caption Halfords accepted the store's procedures were "not as robust as they could have been"

Halfords has been ordered to pay more than £200,000 after a set of heavy boxes collapsed on to a staff member, pinning him against a wall and leaving him with a suspected cracked rib.

The retailer admitted breaching health and safety laws at a store in Preston, Lancashire, in December 2016.

No supports had been used to secure the boxes containing bicycles, Preston City Council said.

Halfords accepted "procedures were not as robust as they could have been".

Blackburn Magistrates' Court heard the employee had been asked by the manager of the Mariners Way branch to start moving the boxes, which each weighed between 10 and 20 kg, and had been stacked two or three boxes high.

Some of the boxes toppled forwards on to other boxes, trapping him before he managed to call to a colleague who helped free him.

An investigation by health and safety inspectors found the store had:

Failed to undertake a risk assessment

Failed to provide employees with appropriate training in relation to boxed bikes

Failed to adequately control and manage the stock of boxed bikes

The store was also found to be overstocked by 91 bikes, and the storage areas were overcrowded.

On Wednesday Halfords was fined £213,406.35 for breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act after admitting the breaches on 11 September.

A Halfords spokesman said the safety of staff was "of the utmost importance to us" and apologised.

He added: "We accept that, in this isolated case which occurred three years ago, our health and safety procedures were not as robust as they could have been and this led to the accident and we apologise unreservedly for this.

"In the last 18 months we have launched a new health and safety policy and company-wide training programme to ensure that best practice is adopted throughout our organisation."