Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-old cyclist was involved in a crash in Gill Lane, Longton

A cyclist has been hospitalised after he was knocked off his bike in a hit-and-run, police have said.

The 18-year-old was cycling on Gill Lane, Longton, towards Leyland when he was struck by "an unknown vehicle", Lancashire Police said.

A force spokesman said the driver of the vehicle, which was travelling in the same direction, failed to stop.

He said the cyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but was now stable following surgery.

Appealing directly to the driver, Sgt Martin Wilcock said: "I would urge you to search your conscience and do the right thing by coming forward, so we can establish what happened."

He also asked anyone else with information about the crash to get in touch.