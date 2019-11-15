Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Cullen had a "massive heart", his family said

The death of a man who suffered fatal head injuries at a house has been "the hardest, most soul-destroying thing" to happen to his family.

The body of Raymond Cullen, known locally as "Irish Ray", was discovered at a property in Bold Street, Fleetwood on 10 October.

The 55-year-old's family said they had been left "utterly heartbroken".

David Carney, 37, and Tracey Fielding, 45, of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, have been charged with his murder.

Mr Cullen's family have paid tribute to him on the day of his funeral.

"You will be remembered as 'Irish Ray' by many people, but to us you were our dad; the man that raised us to be strong confident individuals," they said.

"You had a massive heart and gave your time to anybody that needed it."

Mr Carney and Mr Fielding are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on 8 January.