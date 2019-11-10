Hedgehog dies after firework attached to head and set off
A hedgehog had to be put down after a firework was attached to its head and set off.
The animal was targeted on Friday evening in Pendlebury Close, Longton, Lancashire, South Ribble Police said.
Posting on Facebook, the force added it was with "great sadness" the hedgehog had to be put down "due to the extent of its injuries".
Officers have asked any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.