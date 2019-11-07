Image copyright Lancaster University Students' Union Image caption Student union vice-president Ben Evans quit due to his fears of being "hounded" over the issue

A students' union officer has resigned amid a row over the future of a popular nightclub which could make way for new flats.

Lancaster University Students' Union (LUSU) recently announced plans to sell the Sugarhouse venue to developers.

However, hundreds of students have been campaigning to save the club, which has been owned by LUSU for 34 years.

Union activities vice-president Ben Evans quit due to his fears of being "hounded" over the issue.

Many students reacted angrily when it emerged that LUSU had started negotiations with a developer in September.

LUSU had previously campaigned to protect the venue from being sold for redevelopment.

A LUSU spokesperson said "changing student social behaviours", and a need for affordable "student and key worker housing" in Lancaster were the reasons for the planned sale.

The spokesperson also cited extensive development in the area surrounding the club in Sugar House Alley.

Since the backlash from students and alumni, LUSU has suspended negotiations and will hold a student-wide referendum.

The result of that vote is not binding, however, and the students' union's board of trustees can "overturn any result".

A LUSU spokesperson said Mr Evans has felt under "considerable pressure" since news of the negotiations was leaked, personal attacks on Mr Evans were "unjustified", and that negotiations were taken by the whole board of trustees.