Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Blackburn Road, Accrington

A 75-year-old man who was hit by a car while he was crossing a road has died.

He was struck by a Volkswagen Golf on Blackburn Road in Accrington just after 17:00 GMT on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and died a short time later.

Two 22-year-old men from Blackburn, who were in the car, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.