Elephants at Blackpool Zoo have been given a jumbo Halloween treat in the form of a 50 stone (317kg) pumpkin.

Firefighters moved the huge gourd to the mammals' enclosure after it was donated by volunteers at Stanley Park in the Lancashire seaside town.

It took two hours to deliver the pumpkin, which was devoured by the elephants in just two minutes.

Firefighter Ian Armistead said it was "certainly different" from the service's usual drills.

The pumpkin was originally grown at an allotment before being donated to the park.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service used heavy machinery including a pick-up truck and a forklift to move the super-sized fruit.

Blackpool Zoo has a herd of five female Asian elephants and one male.