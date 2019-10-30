Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption Michael Dale was described as a "funny" and "caring" father by his relatives

A man who murdered a "true gentleman" tattoo artist by stabbing him five times following a row has been jailed.

Shahid Hussain, 38, attacked 46-year-old Michael Dale at his home in Haslingden, Lancashire, on 2 May.

Police believe Hussain, who was trying to obtain drugs, and Mr Dale had a disagreement before the violence flared.

Hussain, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 years after admitting murder at Preston Crown Court.

The court heard he had spent fewer than two minutes inside the home during the killing.

Mr Dale was pronounced dead at the scene at 01:00 GMT, having suffered stab wounds to his back and chest.

Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption Shahid Hussain protested his innocence until the first day of his trial

Det Chf Insp Gareth Willis said Hussain had always protested his innocence and "put forward a concoction of lies in an effort to evade justice".

He added: "I want to express my gratitude to the prosecution team who have worked tirelessly to disprove those lies over many months. This left him with no alternative other than to plead guilty."

In a statement, Mr Dale's family paid tribute to the 46-year-old father, who they said they would "miss dearly".

"Michael was funny, caring, thoughtful and a true gentleman," they said.

"He was a fabulous father and his children now have to grow up without him in their lives, although he will always be in our thoughts and hearts."