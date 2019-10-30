Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency crews were called to Fulwood Academy at 14:45 GMT

A number of pupils and a member of staff are being treated after being sprayed with an "unknown substance" at a school in Lancashire.

Emergency crews were called to Fulwood Academy in Preston at 14:45 GMT following reports that a girl sprayed "some sort of irritant" in a classroom.

Paramedics are treating those affected but their injuries are not serious, said police.

Two girls have been detained in connection with the incident.

There was a large emergency response with police, two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a fire engine sent to the school.