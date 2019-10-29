Two held in Morecambe's Gordon Working Men's Club fire probe
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter after the deaths of two men in a fire at a working men's club in Lancashire.
John McCartney, 60, and 70-year-old Philip Townsend, known as Tony, were rescued from the fire at Gordon Working Men's Club in Morecambe on 9 October.
But both men died a short time later.
A 23-year-old man from Morecambe, a 51-year-old woman from the town, and a 54-year-old man from Hest Bank are in custody, Lancashire Police said.
A joint investigation by police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, and the local authority continues.