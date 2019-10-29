Image copyright Thomas Beresford Image caption Ten fire engines attended the fire at Gordon Working Men's Club in Morecambe

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter after the deaths of two men in a fire at a working men's club in Lancashire.

John McCartney, 60, and 70-year-old Philip Townsend, known as Tony, were rescued from the fire at Gordon Working Men's Club in Morecambe on 9 October.

But both men died a short time later.

A 23-year-old man from Morecambe, a 51-year-old woman from the town, and a 54-year-old man from Hest Bank are in custody, Lancashire Police said.

A joint investigation by police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, and the local authority continues.