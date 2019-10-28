Image copyright Google Image caption Kris Kam was attacked by a group on Queen Victoria Road

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

Kris Kam, 35, suffered two wounds to his upper leg when he was attacked on Queen Victoria Road in Blackpool at about 11:15 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Sunday night.

Six men, aged between 18 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a woman, 31, has been held on suspicion of assisting them.

The men had earlier been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police believe Mr Kam was attacked by a group of men who made off from the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf car.

Det Ch Insp Alisa Wilson said the attack was "truly shocking" and appealed for witnesses.

"These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with Mr Kam, his family and his friends at this sad time," she said.