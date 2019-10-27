Seven arrested after man stabbed in Blackpool

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked by a group on Queen Victoria Road near Blackpool promenade

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Blackpool.

The 35-year-old victim suffered two wounds to his upper leg after he was attacked on Queen Victoria Road at about 11:15 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Six men, aged between 18 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while a woman, 31, has been held on suspicion of assisting them.

Det Ch Insp Alisa Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said the attack was "truly shocking".

"We believe the attackers approached the victim in a black Volkswagen Golf car before making off from the scene in the same vehicle.

"We would like to reassure people attacks of this nature are rare and patrols have been increased in the area."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.