South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy has announced she will be standing down at the next general election.

The Conservative MP, a mother of three, said she would be focussing on other priorities in her life.

Mrs Kennedy, 45, has held the seat since 2015 and said it had been "a huge privilege" to serve as an MP "for the best place to live in the UK".

She said she was "most proud" of her work towards the appointment of a minister for loneliness.