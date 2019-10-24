Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Northern said it expected disruption until about 17:00 BST

A lorry wedged on a bridge above a railway has blocked a road in both directions and caused train delays.

Lancashire Police were called to the blockage on Burrow Road, just off the A6 near Lancaster University at about 07:40 BST.

The Great North Rail Project (GNRP) said the lorry had caused serious damage to the bridge and debris had fallen on to the tracks below.

Rail company Northern said it expected disruption until about 17:00.

Police said the reason for the lorry being on the bridge was being investigated

A spokesman said trains between Preston and Lancaster had to run at a slower pace as a result of the crash.

A GNRP spokesman added that the operation to move the lorry was continuing and trains would be held for a short time while the driver moved it to keep people safe.