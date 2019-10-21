Image copyright Google Image caption The family event is held each year and features performances from "ghouls" and "insane clowns"

A performer at a family Halloween event has been sacked and reported to police after two teenage girls claimed they were sexually assaulted.

The girls alleged they were touched inappropriately by the man at the Farmaggedon attraction in Ormskirk, Lancashire, on 12 and 18 October.

Organisers of the festival, which features zombies and "ghouls", said the performer was dismissed immediately.

Lancashire Police confirmed an investigation had been launched.

Farmaggedon has been held for 13 years and is currently based at Farmer Ted's Adventure Farm in Flatman's Lane.

It has stilt walkers, "insane clowns" and three "scare houses" including The Meat Locker and a bar called The Zombie Arms.

'Behaved inappropriately'

Children have to be aged at least 15 to gain entry without an adult.

A spokesman for the event said it was informed a performer "had behaved inappropriately towards two of our female guests".

"We are deeply sorry this happened and have apologised unreservedly to both families concerned.

"As providers of family entertainment we are taking this situation very seriously.

"The individual concerned was dismissed with immediate effect, and the matter has been referred to the police for further investigation."

A Lancashire Police spokeswoman said: "We are currently investigating two allegations of sexual touching which were reported to have occurred at an event in Ormskirk."