Image copyright LDRS Image caption The van demolished the garden wall of three properties on Osborne Road

An investigation has been launched after a street-cleaning van demolished a wall in Blackpool sending debris across the pavement.

The van came to a stop inches from the front window of the Fairhaven Holiday Flats on Osborne Road, South Shore at about 08:00 BST on Friday.

Property owner Steve Lumb said: "It's a terrible mess but thankfully no-one was hurt."

The van, which is used to empty street bins, was later removed.

"I was standing in the lounge when I heard a crunching sound and then I saw this lorry at the front," Mr Lumb told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

"The van has taken out the garden wall of three properties but thankfully it stopped before it hit the building," he added.

Councillor Derek Robertson, who runs a hotel on the same road, said: "The driver was a bit shaken up but the main thing is no-one was hurt."

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said "it must have been a shock for the driver and the owner of the property.

"We have already been down to tidy up the damaged wall and make sure it is safe.

"We will now make the necessary arrangements with the owner for its full repair."