Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rachel Collins, 17, fell from a bridge cross the A56 in Lancashire

A teenager who died after falling from a bridge was a "beautiful and popular girl" who will be missed by all who knew her, her family has said.

Rachel Collins, from Rawtenstall in Lancashire, fell from the bridge over the A56 on Monday afternoon.

The 17-year-old died shortly afterwards.

The road was closed in both directions at Haslingden between the junctions of the A682 and A680 near Rawtenstall following the fall.

The teenager's family said in a statement: "Rachel was a beautiful and popular girl who is missed and loved by family and friends."