Image caption Traffic is building in the area after the A56 was closed in both directions

A woman has fallen from a bridge over a road in Lancashire, causing major disruption to traffic.

The A56 at Haslingden was closed in both directions between the junctions of the A682 and A680 near Rawtenstall.

The route was expected to remain closed for "several hours", a spokesman for Highways England said.

Emergency services were present and motorists were advised to avoid the area. All traffic was being diverted towards Rawtenstall.