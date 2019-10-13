Image copyright Google Image caption Raymond Cullen was found at a property on Bold Street, Fleetwood on Thursday

A third person has been arrested over the suspected murder of a man in Fleetwood, Lancashire.

Raymond Cullen, known locally as "Irish Ray", was found dead at a property in Bold Street on Thursday. The 55-year-old had sustained fatal head injuries, Lancashire Police said.

A 43-year-old man, from Fleetwood, is being held on suspicion of murder.

A woman, 45, and a man, 36, also from the town, were previously arrested on the same charge.

Detectives have been granted extra time by magistrates to question them. The force has appealed for witnesses.