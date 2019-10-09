Image copyright Thomas Beresford Image caption Ten fire engines are at the scene

Three people have been injured in a fire at a working men's club in Lancashire.

The blaze broke out at Gordon Working Men's Club on Springfield Street, Morecambe, at 14:45 BST. Ten fire engines are at the scene, including appliances from Cumbria.

The North West Ambulance Service said two helicopters and three road ambulances have also attended.

Morecambe Police said a number of roads have been closed in the area.

One person has been taken to hospital, the ambulance service said.

Image caption A number of roads have been closed

One eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said she was in a The Cavern pub opposite the club when the fire broke out.

"Next minute there's smoke coming in through the main window, coming through the door," she said.

"People were running everywhere."

She said two of her friends were inside the club at the time.

"The police wouldn't let us come out of The Cavern while [emergency services] were working on two of our mates on the floor. I just hope they're alright."