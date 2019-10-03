Image caption Laura Nuttall said "it feels wonderful" to be back studying

A terminally ill student whose degree was cut short when she was diagnosed with cancer has returned to university while undergoing chemotherapy.

Laura Nuttall, 19, said "it feels wonderful" to be back at the University of Manchester, after being diagnosed with brain tumours in 2018.

Laura, from Barrowford, Lancashire made a bucket list and said she had since been ticking off her dreams.

"I am going back despite what people say - this tumour will not stop me."

Laura was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme, the most aggressive of brain cancers, after a routine eye test.

After receiving several rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the politics, philosophy and economics student said she was "feeling stronger".

"I'm so thankful and appreciative I've been able to make my way back to education.

"I tried to maintain a positive mindset."

One of her main dreams was to command a navy boat, which she completed in January.

Manchester musician Johnny Marr dedicated a song to her at a gig in early September.

"I also went fishing with comedians Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer in August, which was so much fun," she added.

"I just want to do as much as I can - just in case."