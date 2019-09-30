Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The 48-year-old victim was found with serious burns in the Waverley area of the town

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill a man who was doused in a flammable liquid and set on fire as he answered the door of his home.

The 48-year-old was targeted in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, in the early hours of Thursday.

Two men aged 32 and 35, were held on suspicion of wounding, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

The two arrested men, from Liverpool and Skelmersdale, remain in custody.

The victim suffered serious burns and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, police said.