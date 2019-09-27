Image caption Busted were among the headliners at the concert on 30 August

"Foul language" used by the band Busted during a performance at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on ceremony was "not acceptable", a councillor said.

The group was among the headliners at the concert on 30 August where actress Lucy Fallon turned on the lights.

It has emerged some people in the audience were shocked by language used at the family-orientated show.

Blackpool councillor Andrew Stansfield said inappropriate words were "used as if it's common language".

Mr Stansfield praised this year's line-up, but told a council meeting: "Unfortunately on the night in question I was incredibly disappointed to find the lead act of Busted could not do a 20-minute set without using foul language and obscenities when we have an audience of all ages, including very young children.

"I always thought this was a family town. We need to keep it that way.

"We need to put regulation on as it's not acceptable."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Busted playing to the crowd before Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon switched on the Blackpool Illuminations

The council confirmed there had been two incidents of swearing during the performance by Busted, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Deputy council leader Gillian Campbell said it was addressed immediately.

She said: "As soon as it was heard, the gentleman in question was pulled aside and reminded that it was a family audience that he was dealing with."

Busted's management has been approached for comment.