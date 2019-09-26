Image copyright Google Image caption The school, which has 160 pupils, is expected to reopen on Monday

A primary school has been closed after 50 pupils and staff were taken ill with what is thought to be the norovirus winter vomiting bug.

Carnforth North Road Primary School was shut on Wednesday.

Lancashire County Council said it would undergo a deep clean before reopening on Monday.

Public Health England (PHE) has been informed, the council added. The school was unavailable for comment and PHE has been contacted by the BBC.

What is norovirus?

Sometimes known as "winter vomiting viruses" or "Norwalk-like viruses", noroviruses are the most common cause of stomach bugs in the UK, affecting all ages.

It is estimated that between 600,000 and a million people in the UK become infected each year.

About 12 to 48 hours after becoming infected, the virus causes sudden onset of nausea followed by vomiting and diarrhoea.

The illness is not generally dangerous and most people make a full recovery within one to two days.

Outbreaks commonly occur in hospitals, nursing homes, schools and on cruise ships.