Coral Island fire: Crews tackle blaze at Blackpool arcade
- 25 September 2019
A blaze ripped through the front entrance of an amusement arcade in the shadow of Blackpool Tower.
Footage posted on social media showed Coral Island's front entrance engulfed by flames.
The fire at the attraction, on the seaside town's Central Promenade, was caused by an electrical fault on an external light, its owners said.
No-one was injured in the blaze at about 23:40 BST on Tuesday, which was tackled by four fire crews.
Firefighters remain on site, but the arcade's owners said it had avoided "significant damage" and was open as usual.
#coralisland pic.twitter.com/FliDEff29v— Vicky Hastings 💖 (@vickyhastins37) September 24, 2019
