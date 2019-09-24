Burnley homes evacuated over suspicious suitcase
- 24 September 2019
About 50 homes and businesses were evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious suitcase.
Bomb disposal officers were called to Burnley Cricket Club and cordoned off surrounding roads at about 11:30 BST.
Streets including parts of Harry Potts Way, Belvedere Road, Ridge Road, Leyland Road and Albert Road were closed for hours, police said.
The cordon has now been lifted, the incident is no longer being treated as suspicious, and people can return home.
Good news everyone! The package at Burnley Cricket Club has been inspected and is no longer being treated as suspicious.— Burnley Police (@BurnleyPolice) September 24, 2019
The cordon has been lifted and homeowners are being allowed to return to their properties.
We are very grateful for your understanding and patience today. pic.twitter.com/piLiDp0cP1
