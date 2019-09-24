Burnley homes evacuated over suspicious suitcase

Image caption Police are no longer treating the package as suspicious

About 50 homes and businesses were evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious suitcase.

Bomb disposal officers were called to Burnley Cricket Club and cordoned off surrounding roads at about 11:30 BST.

Streets including parts of Harry Potts Way, Belvedere Road, Ridge Road, Leyland Road and Albert Road were closed for hours, police said.

The cordon has now been lifted, the incident is no longer being treated as suspicious, and people can return home.