Lytham St Annes care home sexual assault probe: Man admits attempted rape
- 18 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has pleaded guilty to attempted rape after an incident at a care home in Lytham St Annes.
Josh Howarth, 18, was arrested on 4 August after police were called to New Thursby Nursing Home on Clifton Drive North to investigate an allegation of sexual assault.
Howarth, of Gisburn Avenue in the Lancashire town, admitted the charge at Preston Crown Court.
The case was adjourned until a sentencing hearing on 4 November.