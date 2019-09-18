Image copyright Police handout Image caption Sajed Choudry was described by his relatives as "the heart of the family"

A boy has been sentenced for the manslaughter of a man who was killed with a machete in a "vicious, terrifying and sustained attack".

Sajed Choudry, 43, had his ears cut off and suffered a fractured skull after a family feud in Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn, in November.

Four men and the boy were armed with an axe, machete and sticks, Preston Crown Court heard.

The boy was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to six years.

The youth, whose whose name and age cannot be revealed for legal reasons, was also sentenced to 12 months after being convicted of wounding.

Four men were jailed in August for Mr Choudry's murder.

Sadaqat Ali, 36, his brother Rafaqat Ali, 38, their father-in-law Fazal Ilahi, 63, and another man, Syed Ali Akbar, 45, received life sentences following an eight-week trial.

The court heard the family had been involved in a feud with Mr Choudry's family since May 2018 and, on the evening of the attack, Sadaqat Ali had initially armed himself with a machete and tried to confront Mr Choudry's son, Ahsan.

He then went to Ilahi's home, where the men and the boy armed themselves with an axe and sticks.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption (L-R) Sadaqat Ali, Rafaqat Ali, Fazal Ilahi and Syed Akbar were jailed for Mr Choudry's murder

Judge Justice Dove said Mr Choudry had been "slashed and chopped".

He said Mr Choudry and his 24-year-old son, who suffered an "appalling injury" to his hand, were "completely outnumbered".

Sadaqat Ali, of Rhyl Avenue, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder and sentenced to a minimum of 32 years for his leading role in the "undoubtedly planned" attack.

Rafaqat Ali and Ilahi, of Tenby Close, and Akbar, of Cedar Street, were found guilty of murder and wounding with intent.

Rafaqat Ali was jailed for a minimum of 28 years and Ilahi and Akbar were jailed for a minimum term of 20 years.