Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Police have urged drivers to avoid the area

A lorry has overturned and spilled 200 litres (44 gallons) of diesel on to the M6 motorway in Lancashire.

The southbound carriageway has been closed between junctions 31 and 32, near Preston, following the accident, which happened shortly after 09:30 BST.

A crane was brought to the scene to begin removing the HGV and an ambulance also attended.

Police said a diversion route had been put in place and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Machinery was brought in to remove the lorry from the motorway

An ambulance service spokeswoman described the HGV's driver as "walking wounded".

The driver did not need hospital treatment and no other vehicles were struck, she added.

Lancashire Constabulary had advised drivers stuck on the closed section of motorway to stay in their vehicles.

The force later tweeted: "Trapped traffic is passing the scene. The motorway will remain closed until the diesel on the carriageway is assessed and dealt with."