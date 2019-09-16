Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yasir Khan, 23, died in the crash

A driver has admitted causing death by dangerous driving after crashing his car during an alleged police chase killing one of his passengers.

Yasir Khan, 23, from Burnley died when Mohammed Islam's Mazda hit a lamppost in the town last September.

Islam, 25, from Burnley but who gave an address in North Wales, also admitted at Burnley Crown Court to seriously injuring another passenger.

He was remanded until November when he goes on trial for an unrelated matter.

Lancashire Police said one of its patrol cars had been following and trying to stop the car before the fatal incident.

A second passenger, aged 26, was hurt in the crash which happened in Colne Road.

Islam, who said he had most recently been living in Bastion Road, Prestatyn, also admitted causing death by driving a vehicle uninsured.

Judge Sara Dodd remanded Islam in custody until 4 November when he goes on trial at Preston Crown Court accused of another matter.