Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Lee Farrington died in hospital on 28 August

A 24-year-man has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a man in Lancaster.

Lee Farrington, 29, was found with a stab wound in the leg at a property in Tarnsyke Road on 27 August, before dying the next day in hospital.

Connor Reece, 24, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear before Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Two 17-year-old men, also arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.