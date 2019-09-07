Man charged with murder after woman's body found in Blackpool
- 7 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after the body of a 71-year-old woman was found at a home in Blackpool.
Marlene McCabe died following serious head and facial injuries, Lancashire Police said.
She was pronounced dead at the property in West Park Drive, near Stanley Park, at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday.
Conor Clarkson, 25, of West Park Drive, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday.