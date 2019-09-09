Violent woman jailed for stabbing vulnerable man

Image copyright LANCASHIRE POLICE Image caption Hayley Smith preyed on the victim's vulnerability, a court heard

A woman with more than 100 criminal convictions has been jailed after she repeatedly stabbed a man with learning difficulties.

Hayley Smith, 38, hid in a cupboard in Ripley Court, Lancaster, after knifing the 64-year-old and leaving him with two exposed tendons on 26 March.

The socially isolated man was preyed on for his vulnerability, Preston Crown Court heard.

Smith, of no fixed address, was jailed for 7 years and 4 months.

The victim's vulnerability was "obvious" to Smith, the court heard.

The man, who had known her for 20 years, suffered wounds to his wrists, legs, arms and face after she took a knife from his kitchen.

Smith later took away his mobile phone so he could not contact police.

She has a lengthy criminal record including domestic assaults, attacks and use of weapons.

Recorder Kate Bex said: "He no longer lives alone and suffers from nightmares. The offence is so serious only a lengthy custodial sentence can be justified."