Man arrested after woman's body found in Blackpool
- 5 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in Blackpool.
Officers were called to a property in West Park Drive, near Stanley Park, at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday.
The woman, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lancashire Police said.
The 25-year-old arrested man, who is from Blackpool, remains in police custody for questioning.