Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Lee Farrington was a "much loved father" says his family

The family of man who died after being stabbed in the leg have spoken of their heartache that his two sons will "grow up without a dad".

Lee Farrington, 29, of Lancaster, died on Wednesday after an assault in Tarnsyke Road on Tuesday evening. There have so far been no arrests.

In a tribute to him, the family said they were "devastated" by his death.

He was a "much loved father [who] will be missed by so many people especially his young sons", they said.

"It's heartbreaking to think that [his sons] will now grow up without a dad and that Lee will miss out on so many precious memories with them," they said.

Lancashire Police said detectives were committed to "finding and bringing whoever was involved to justice".