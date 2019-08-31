Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Centre Image caption Seven fire engines were tackling the fire at its peak

A large blaze has engulfed a recycling plant in Preston.

It broke out at Recycling Lives in Longridge Road shortly before 22:30 BST on Friday, sending up plumes of smoke.

The road was partially closed, as was the Guild Wheel cycle route, as the blaze spread to 50m (164ft) x 50m at its peak.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was under control. Recycling Lives said it was investigating its the cause.

More than 100 cars went up in flames at the site in January.