Preston recycling centre engulfed by blaze
- 31 August 2019
A large blaze has engulfed a recycling plant in Preston.
It broke out at Recycling Lives in Longridge Road shortly before 22:30 BST on Friday, sending up plumes of smoke.
The road was partially closed, as was the Guild Wheel cycle route, as the blaze spread to 50m (164ft) x 50m at its peak.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was under control. Recycling Lives said it was investigating its the cause.
More than 100 cars went up in flames at the site in January.
A fire at our Preston Recycling Park overnight has now been brought under control thanks to the efforts of Lancs Fire & Rescue and our own teams.— Recycling Lives (@recyclinglives) August 31, 2019
We are now reviewing our procedures and will work alongside the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.
