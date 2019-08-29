Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was last seen on CCTV walking along Burnley Road in Huncoat

Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question a 16-year-old boy held on suspicion of murdering a teaching assistant.

Lindsay Birbeck, 47, was last seen in Huncoat, Lancashire, on 12 August and her body was found at Accrington Cemetery on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination found she had been strangled.

Detectives have been granted a further 36 hours to quiz the youth, from Accrington. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Ms Birbeck went missing at about 16:00 BST on 12 August.

On Tuesday, police released CCTV images of a suspect seen walking along Burnley Road towards Accrington with a blue wheelie bin five days after she vanished.

A bin similar to the one in the footage was found near where Ms Birbeck's body was discovered, police said.

Hundreds of people are expected at a walk organised in her memory at 18:30.

It starts at the Avenue Parade entrance of the summit in Accrington known as The Coppice.