Lindsay Birbeck murder probe: Police get extra time to quiz boy

  • 29 August 2019
Lindsay Birbeck Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was last seen on CCTV walking along Burnley Road in Huncoat

Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question a 16-year-old boy held on suspicion of murdering a teaching assistant.

Lindsay Birbeck, 47, was last seen in Huncoat, Lancashire, on 12 August and her body was found at Accrington Cemetery on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination found she had been strangled.

Detectives have been granted a further 36 hours to quiz the youth, from Accrington. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Ms Birbeck went missing at about 16:00 BST on 12 August.

On Tuesday, police released CCTV images of a suspect seen walking along Burnley Road towards Accrington with a blue wheelie bin five days after she vanished.

A bin similar to the one in the footage was found near where Ms Birbeck's body was discovered, police said.

Hundreds of people are expected at a walk organised in her memory at 18:30.

It starts at the Avenue Parade entrance of the summit in Accrington known as The Coppice.

