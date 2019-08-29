Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to anyone who was in the club between 21:30 and 22:20 on Saturday

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who died after intervening in an argument.

Barry Tyrie, 69, died following a fight outside Regent Street Working Men's Club in Haslingden, Lancashire, on Saturday evening.

John Taylor, 57, and Daniel Taylor, 30, both of Blackburn Road, Haslingden, were among four men arrested on suspicion of murder.

The pair will appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Two men, aged 31 and 25, were released without charge after police ruled out their involvement.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.30 BST but Mr Tyrie later died in hospital.

Police believe he may have intervened in an argument between a man and a woman earlier in the evening.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Wills, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "Throughout this inquiry the community of Haslingden have been incredibly co-operative and I would like to thank them for their support."