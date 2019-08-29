Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Tommy Smith admitted handling stolen goods and money laundering

A scrap dealer has been jailed for his role in a £1m stolen goods operation which included a forklift truck, two road rollers and clothing stock.

Tommy Smith, 42, was jailed for six-and-a-half years after admitting handling stolen goods and money laundering at Preston Crown Court.

Smith, from Great Harwood, Lancashire, was linked to thefts in Bradford, Leeds, Carlisle and Greater Manchester.

Six other people including his wife Mary Smith have also been sentenced.

Lancashire Police said covert operations revealed Tommy Smith was the "brazen" boss of an operation that sold machinery and vehicles including, road rollers, a dumper truck, a forklift truck, two vans and a Mercedes Coupe as well as 18 boxes of Debenhams-labelled clothing.

Some of the items were entered into an auction in Cambridge under the account of 'Hot Dog Tom'.

Det Insp Vinnie De Curtis, of Lancashire Police, said officers "unearthed a widespread and deliberate conspiracy to steal machinery, vehicles and stock amounting to thousands of pounds" in 2017 linked to Tommy Smith and his associates.

"The audacity of those involved in stealing these items was staggering, with the goods often taken from within secure compounds before being sold on, or taken to auction," he said.

Det Insp De Curtis said the criminal activity was initially low key but became "more and more brazen".

Smith's 42-year-old wife, who lived in Meadow Street, Great Harwood, was jailed for 15 months after admitting conspiracy to handle stolen goods and money laundering.

Five other associates received sentences ranging from an 18-month community order to 25 months in prison for similar offences.

Smith's scrapyard was closed by police in 2017 when about 100 officers raided the site.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said it was a "nuisance that has blighted the community".