Lindsay Birbeck was last seen on CCTV walking on Burnley Road in Huncoat

A body found in a cemetery in Lancashire is that of missing Lindsay Birbeck, police have confirmed.

Ms Birbeck, 47, was recorded on CCTV in the village of Huncoat, near Accrington, on 12 August and a body was found in Accrington Cemetery on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of compression of the neck.

Lancashire Police said no arrests had been made at this stage.

Ms Birbeck's body was found in Accrington Cemetery on Saturday

A murder investigation was launched on Saturday after the body was found at about 20:00 BST.

Police said they were trying to piece together Ms Birbeck's movements after she was captured on CCTV at about 16:00.

The force said it was "aware of rumours" circulating on social media and would "urge people not to speculate" about what may have happened.

"This is causing her loved ones significant additional distress at what is clearly an extremely difficult time for them," the police spokesperson said.

Det Supt Andy Cribbin said "This is a fast moving inquiry and I have a team of detectives and staff working around the clock to try and find out what has happened to Lindsay and to identify who has killed her.

"Please come forward with any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, as it could help provide the answers Lindsay's family desperately needs."