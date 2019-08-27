Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a street fight in Lancashire.

Police were called to the scene outside Regent Street Working Men's Club in Haslingden at 22:30 BST on Sunday.

Barry Tyrie, 69, received serious injuries and died in hospital. Police believe he may have earlier intervened in an argument between a man and a woman.

Four men aged 25, 30, 31 and 57 from Haslingden have been arrested.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Williams, of Lancashire Police, said the force wanted to speak to anyone who was in the club between 21:30 and 22:20 and may have witnessed Mr Tyrie intervening in an argument.