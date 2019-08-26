Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was last seen on CCTV walking on Burnley Road in Huncoat

A woman's body has been found in a cemetery as police continue to search for a missing mum-of-two.

Lindsay Birbeck, 47, was last seen on CCTV in the village of Huncoat, near Accrington, on 12 August.

Police said a woman's body was found in Accrington Cemetery on Burnley Road at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Officers are not yet able to confirm her identity, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

'Additional distress'

Forensic officers have been examining the scene.

Hundreds of volunteers have joined emergency services to help with the search for Ms Birbeck, a teaching assistant.

Her "out of character" disappearance has prompted a wave of searches, including The Coppice behind Burnley Road, and nearby land, as well as Huncoat Quarry.

Image caption Hundreds of volunteers joined searches in the area

A statement from Lancashire Police said: "We are not in a position to confirm the woman's identity at this stage and while the family of missing teaching assistant Lindsay Birbeck have been told of this latest development we would ask once again that people do not speculate on social media, as this could cause the family additional distress."

Accrington Stanley football club used screens at their League One match on Tuesday to highlight Ms Birbeck's disappearance.

She is described as white, slim, 5ft 11in tall, with shoulder-length dark hair. She was wearing a purple bubble jacket and black leggings and trainers.