Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was last seen on CCTV walking on Burnley Road in Huncoat

Rescuers are searching a quarry in the hunt for a mum-of-two who disappeared nine days ago.

Lindsay Birbeck, 47, has not been seen since she was spotted in the village of Huncoat, near Accrington, on 12 August.

Her "out of character" disappearance has prompted a wave of searches, with the latest focusing on Huncoat Quarry.

Hundreds of volunteers have aided previous searches but the force warned people to stay away from the "extremely dangerous" quarry.

Det Insp Tim McDermott urged the public to "stick to public footpaths and main roads only".

"Our officers and search teams are equipped and trained to explore such areas," he said.

"We understand you want to help, but your safety has to be our priority."

Ms Birbeck, who worked as a teaching assistant, was last seen on Burnley Road, Huncoat.

A witness reported seeing her at 16:30 BST, but Lancashire Police said it believed the sighting happened closer to 18:30.

Det Insp McDermott said a lone dog walker and a couple seen walking dogs in the area could hold "vital information" and urged them to contact the force.

Image caption Hundreds of volunteers have joined emergency services to help with the search

On Tuesday night Accrington Stanley football club used screens to highlight Ms Birbeck's disappearance.

Volunteers also handed out flyers around the ground before its League One fixture against Shrewsbury.

Ms Birbeck is described as white, slim, 5ft 11in tall, with shoulder-length dark hair. She was wearing a purple bubble jacket and black leggings and trainers.