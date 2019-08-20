Image copyright Google Image caption The ambulance service was called to Albert Road in Blackpool at 08:46 BST

A toddler is in a serious condition in hospital after falling from a second-storey hotel window.

Police said the two-year-old girl fell from the Rooms Inn on Albert Road, in Blackpool just before 09:00 BST.

The child sustained a number of fractures and was flown by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Lancashire Police said its investigation was ongoing.