Toddler injured in Blackpool hotel window fall
- 20 August 2019
A toddler is in a serious condition in hospital after falling from a second-storey hotel window.
Police said the two-year-old girl fell from the Rooms Inn on Albert Road, in Blackpool just before 09:00 BST.
The child sustained a number of fractures and was flown by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
Lancashire Police said its investigation was ongoing.