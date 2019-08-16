Man held over Lytham St Annes care home sexual assault
A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault at a care home.
A male intruder was found in a room with a resident at New Thursby Nursing Home in Lytham St Annes at about 05:00 BST on 4 August.
A 16-year-old boy from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of rape and burglary before being released under investigation, Lancashire Police said.
An 18-year-old man from Lytham St Annes has now also been arrested on the same charges and remains in police custody.