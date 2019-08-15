Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Paul Creedy was part of a gang who pushed a man into the canal in Manchester in 2012

A member of a robbery gang that left a man to drown in a canal is being sought by police after absconding from prison.

Paul Creedy, 26, formerly of Mayfair Road, Wythenshawe, was jailed for 10 years in October 2013 for manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was part of a gang who pushed Simon Brass, 40, into the canal near Manchester's Gay Village on 5 June 2012 before walking away.

Lancashire Police said he absconded from HMP Kirkham on Wednesday.

At the gang's trial, Manchester Crown Court heard Mr Brass was pushed into the canal after an attempt to rob him was unsuccessful.

He was heard to shout "I can't swim".

His body was found in water near Canal Street four days later.

A police spokesman said Creedy was 5ft 6in (1.7m) and of thin build, with blue eyes, black hair and a scar on his forehead.

He said he had links to Greater Manchester, but warned anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call police.