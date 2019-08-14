Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption Police say the driver hit a kerb, causing the tyre to deflate and then fall off

Two suspected car thieves inadvertently led police straight to them when they drove for three miles missing a tyre.

Officers investigating reports of "loud scraping noises" in Walton-le-Dale, Lancashire noticed scratch marks in the road made by the bare metal wheel rim.

They followed the trail all the way to the stolen car at the A6 Preston Road junction with Ambledene, Bamber Bridge.

The two people arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle remain in police custody.

Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption The driver decided to continue driving on the rim of the wheel, police say

A police spokesman said the driver "collided with kerb, which caused [the] tyre to deflate".

"[The] driver kept on driving eventually losing the tyre, but then drove on the rim instead."