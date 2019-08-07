Lancashire

Boy, 16, arrested in Lytham St Annes care home sexual assault investigation

  • 7 August 2019
New Thursby Nursing Home Image copyright Google
Image caption The break-in happened at New Thursby Nursing Home

A 16-year-old boy from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of rape and burglary after a care home break-in.

A male intruder was found in a room with a resident at New Thursby Nursing Home in Lytham St Annes at about 05:00 BST on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.

It is believed he had climbed in through a ground floor window before fleeing when disturbed.

Det Insp Jamie Lillystone appealed for information and dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area at the time.

