Briercliffe pair stabbed by attackers wielding scaffold poles
- 5 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been stabbed by attackers who also used scaffold poles as weapons during a street fight.
The disturbance broke out on Atkinson Street in Briercliffe, near Burnley, at 01:19 BST on Sunday.
The two men are being treated in hospital for serious injuries, Lancashire Police said.
A 22-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were later arrested on suspicion of wounding and released pending further inquiries.