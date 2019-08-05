Image copyright Google Image caption A man and a woman were arrested after the fight in Briefcliffe

Two men have been stabbed by attackers who also used scaffold poles as weapons during a street fight.

The disturbance broke out on Atkinson Street in Briercliffe, near Burnley, at 01:19 BST on Sunday.

The two men are being treated in hospital for serious injuries, Lancashire Police said.

A 22-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were later arrested on suspicion of wounding and released pending further inquiries.